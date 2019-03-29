|
|
HORNELL - James Gerald "Jerry" Dunning, 68, of Madison Avenue, passed away Tuesday afternoon (March 26, 2019) after a brief illness at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre,PA.
Born in Hornell on July 16, 1950, a son of Robert and Martha (Sweeney) Dunning, he had resided in Hornell all of his life. Jerry was a member of the Hornell First Baptist Church, the Elks, the Hornell Moose Club, the Tiersmen and later on the Star Drum Corps. He was the 1st assistant chief for the North Hornell Fire Department; he had served for 25 years. Until his death Jerry has been Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troup #37 in Hornell; he also belonged to the Order of the Arrow. He has been a part of scouting for over 50 years. Jerry loved spending time with his grandchildren, swimming, playing cards and in the past had enjoyed hunting. Jerry was employed for 20 years at the Hornell Wal-Mart where he was department manager. He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan, no matter what type of season they were having. On April 3 1971 Jerry married the former Patricia Anne Rowe, who survives; they would have celebrated their 48th anniversary this coming Tuesday.
He was predeceased by his parents and a niece, Donna Brown-Butcher in 2011.
He is survived by his wife, Pat of Hornell; a daughter, Kim (Tom) Power of Olean; a son, Michael "Mike" Dunning of Hornell; two grandchildren, Benjamin "Ben" and Eloise "Ellie" Power of Olean; a sister, Sandra (Roger) Schulitz of Rochester; a brother, Robert "Mark" (Diane) Dunning of Perkinsville; sister-in-law, Sandy (Jim) Brown of Hornell; special friends, Randy D'Apice of Hornell and Marty Hendee of Louisiana; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on Facebook @brownpowersfh.
The family will be present on Sunday (March 31, 2019) from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 354 Canisteo St., Hornell. Funeral services will be held on Monday (April 1, 2019) at 10 a.m. at St. Ann's Church, Erie Avenue, Hornell, Rev. Cedric Cooper officiating. Burial will be in Hornell Rural Cemetery.
Friends may make memorial contributions to: Five Rivers Council, in care of Gary Decker, 244 West Water St., Elmira, N.Y. 14901.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 29, 2019