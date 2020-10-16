HORNELL - James Harrick passed away on Friday (Oct. 16, 2020) at the age of 76.
Jim excelled as a husband, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Susan of 56 years; two brothers, George (Brenda) Harrick and Dan (Judy) Harrick; three children, Stephen (Lisa) Harrick, Julie (David) Mooney, and Amy (Thomas) Fisher; and his six grandchildren, Andraya, Kathryn, Michael, Alex, Lincoln, and Dean.
Jim is now back with the band playing with Plas Johnson, Lester Young, Pete Fountain, and Ben Webster.
There will be no public calling hours. A private service will be held at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell.
Memorial contributions in Jim's name may be made to the Music Program at Hornell City School District, 120 Raider Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843 Attn: Sue Brown.
Jim, "Take the 'A' Train". We love you!