|
|
HORNELL - James L. Davis, 82, entered heaven on Friday (March 29, 2019) and is surely sharing his dry wit with the Lord, following a long illness.
A Hornell native, Jim was the son of the late Leo and Helen (Brown) Davis.
He attended St. Ann's School, Hornell High School and Alfred Ag Tech, earning a degree in Mechanical Tech Engineering. Jim served in the Army and the Army Corps of Engineers working on the St. Lawrence Seaway and the Robert Moses Hydro-electric Power Station.
Jim is survived by his best friend and wife of 53 years, Barbara (Stannarius) Davis.
Before and after his 30-year retirement from NCR (National Cash Register), they enjoyed much traveling, laughter and love.
Jim is survived by his sister, Mary Ellen Lawson; his children, Mary Lou and Thom; also his four grandchildren, Benjamin and Genevieve Kemnitzer, Jackson and Meryn Davis. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Beverly Kress and numerous close family friends, as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jim was predeceased by an infant daughter, Mary Patricia; his brother, Marty; and his two brothers-in-law, Bill Lawson and Edgar Kress.
Jim will forever be known for his most subtle humor, his most calming demeanor and the ability to fix, build or restore absolutely anything.
His family mourns his loss while celebrating his freedom.
Special thanks to caregivers and staff at Hornell Gardens where Jim resided his last two and half years. Their care and compassion were invaluable.
Jim Davis made this world a better place as all who knew him would attest to this.
The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell is honored to serve the family of James L. Davis.
There will be no calling hours. Relatives and friend are invited to join his family at St. Mary's Church in Canaseraga where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in his memory at 11 a.m. Wednesday (April 3, 2019). Committal prayers, with military honors, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Bath National Cemetery, interment will follow in the columbarium.
Those wishing may contribute in Jim's memory to the , 435 E. Henrietta Road, Rochester, N.Y. 14620. Envelopes for memorial contributions will be available at St. Mary's Church in Canaserga on Wednesday.
Online condolences or remembrances of Jim are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019