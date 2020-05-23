|
HORNELL - James L. "Jimmy" Gleason, 84, of 6 Sheldon Court, Hornell, died Friday afternoon (May 22, 2020) following a long illness.
Born in Hornell on April 6, 1936, he was the son of James and Mildred (Hyland) Gleason.
Jimmy grew up in Hornell and was a graduate of St. Ann's School and later graduated from Hornell High School (class of 1954).
Following high school graduation, he began a 50-year career working for the railroad. Through the years Jimmy worked in many capacities for the Erie Railroad, Erie Lackawanna Railroad, Conrail and CSX Railroad, the final 30 years as an engineer, retiring in July, 2005. During those 50 years with the railroad, he also served the City of Hornell as a Call Fireman and as a Hornell Ambulance driver, continuing his service to the Hornell community until he was nearly 80 years old!
Jim was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish and had been a communicant of St. Ignatius Loyola Church and later St. Ann's Church. He had been a member of the Hornell Knights of Columbus, the Hornell American Legion, the G. Carducci Lodge (Sons of Italy), the Hornell Association and the Hornell AMVETS.
An avid golfer, Jimmy played numerous rounds of golf at Twin Hickory Golf Club and was a member of the Hornell Golf Club. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting, especially deer hunting and quail hunting. He loved rooting for the New York Yankees and also watching football on TV. Jimmy had a special relationship with his granddaughter, Anna Updyke. He attended all of her sporting events and truly was her "Biggest Fan."
A true and loyal "Family Man," Jimmy was a devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather and uncle. He will be remembered for his easy-going personality and his ever-present smile. To know him was to love him!! He will be sadly missed by his loving family and countless friends!!
Jimmy was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Meghan Elizabeth Gleason who died in 1972; two sisters, Eileen Connors and Ann Smith; and his nephew, Trooper Larry Gleason.
He was married on July 19, 1969 to the former Linda Smith, who survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Bridget (Steve) Minisce of Raleigh, N.C. and Kate (Chris) Secondo of Hornell; his son, Tim Gleason of Ft. Myers, Fla.; his brother, Larry (Rosemary) Gleason of Canandaigua, N.Y.; his grandchildren, Anna Updyke and Scotty Minisce; several nieces and nephews.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, there will be no calling hours. A private graveside service for immediate family will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery with Fr. Stan Kacprzak officiating. A Memorial Mass along with a "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date.
The Graveside Service for Jimmy Gleason will be streamed via Facebook Live and can be viewed on the Dagon Funeral Home Facebook page on Tuesday at 2 p.m. by visiting www.facebook.com/dagonfuneralhome. The video will remain available for viewing on our Facebook page for 30 days.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
Jimmy's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to either St. Ann's Academy, 41 Genesee St., Hornell, N.Y. 14843 or to the Hornell Alumni Association, PO Box 135, Hornell, N.Y. 14843.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 23, 2020