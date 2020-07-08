HORNELL - James L. "Jimmy" Gleason, 84, of 6 Sheldon Court, Hornell, died Friday afternoon (May 22, 2020) following a long illness.
Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass on Friday, July 10, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ann's Church with Father Stan Kacprzak officiating. Please follow all COVID-19 precautions at the church, including wearing a mask and maintaining social physical distancing.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jul. 8, 2020.