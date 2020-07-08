1/1
James L. "Jimmy" Gleason
HORNELL - James L. "Jimmy" Gleason, 84, of 6 Sheldon Court, Hornell, died Friday afternoon (May 22, 2020) following a long illness.

Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass on Friday, July 10, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ann's Church with Father Stan Kacprzak officiating. Please follow all COVID-19 precautions at the church, including wearing a mask and maintaining social physical distancing.

Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jul. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dagon Funeral Home
38 Church St
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-3500
