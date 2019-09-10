|
YARMOUTH, Maine - James Lloyd Swarthout, 89, most recently of Yarmouth, Maine, died on September 4, 2019 of natural causes. Jim was a life-long resident of Wellsville, NY until 2016 when he moved to Maine to be closer to family members.
Jim was born on September 24, 1929 in Scio, NY, son of Lloyd and Margaret (Link) Swarthout. He graduated from Allentown High School in 1948, and worked the oil fields of Allentown with his father and did road construction and roofing prior to being drafted into the Army. Jim was a proud Army veteran who served for two years during the Korean War – one year on the front lines with the US Army Signal Corp-Communications, attached to the 9th Corp. In addition, he enlisted in the Wellsville Army Reserve for two years in the 1970's with the 98th Division.
After returning from his enlistment, he married the love of his life, Wilma (Whitney) Swarthout. Together they lovingly built a home on Fairview Ave. in Wellsville and throughout their 59 years of marriage, welcomed many family, friends and neighbors there. Jim was a proud family man through and through, as well as a hands-on carpenter/mechanic/machinist/jack-of-all-trades. He helped build or rebuild many homes of family members and friends in the Wellsville area.
After returning to Wellsville from his Army service he went to work for Air Preheater Company - first in Maintenance then as a Drill Press Operator. He retired in 1991 with over 42 years of employment. Jim was also a volunteer of the McEwen Hose Company for 62 years, having joined in February 1954. True to his character, he always wanted to help others and was able to accomplish that desire by serving the people of Wellsville. Some of the offices he held in the fire department were Chairman of the 100th Anniversary Committee, McEwen Company President as well as Captain of the McEwen's.
Jim is survived by his only child, Wendy (Swarthout) Barrett and son-in-law Jeff. He was predeceased by his wife, Wilma, as well as his parents, sisters June (Swarthout) Gensamer and Doris (Swarthout) Mallory, and brothers-in-law Floyd Mallory and Richard Gensamer. His sisters-in-law Gayle (Whitney) Schober and Reba (Whitney) (Frosini) Vassello and brother-in-law Jim Schober as well as many nieces and nephews and other extended family members will miss his gentle and calm demeanor, willingness to attend any social gathering or party and his infectious chuckle.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at J.W. Embser Funeral Home in Wellsville. Funeral will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home and will conclude with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery immediately following. In lieu of flowers, Jim and his family request that donations be made to the Wellsville Fire Department or the Allegany County SPCA in Belmont.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019