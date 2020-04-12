|
HORNELL - James R. "Frosty" Frost, 60, of 48 Bemis Ave., Hornell, died unexpectedly Monday morning (April 6, 2020) at St. James Hospital.
He was born in Wellsville, NY on September 26, 1959.
Jim grew up in the Whitesville / Friendship area and was a graduate of Friendship Central School (class of 1977). Following high school graduation he began working for the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT). Throughout the years he worked in many capacities, retiring in 2015 as Pavement Supervisor following nearly 40 years of service.
Frosty was a longtime member of the Hornell Association and for many years served as secretary and a member of the Board of Directors. He was an avid fisherman who enjoyed both lake fishing and stream fishing. Every year Jim looked forward to the annual Wellsville Lion's Club Fishing Derby where he would spend the entire weekend fishing and having a good time with his friends.
Jim was a "die-hard" New York Yankee Fan and also loved rooting for the Buffalo Bills (especially during the Super Bowl years) and the Minnesota Vikings. He was a sports memorabilia collector and had countless baseball cards in his collection. Some of Frosty's favorite times were simply enjoying a few "Genny Lights" with his friends at the Hornell Association.
Surviving are his son, Bryan (Tristin Christie) Frost of Hornell; his grandson, Parker Frost, whom he absolutely adored. Bryan's extended family include Aimee (Matt Derby) Sciotti of Hornell, Kari (Aaron) Schwartz of Arkport, Brett (Jen Brown) Arno of Hornell and Craig (Noah Heyman) Arno of Alfred; his father and step-mother, Jim and Betty Frost of Wilmington, NC. Also, Derrick Smolos who looked up to him as a father figure and his long-time best friend Dave Whiteman, who was like a brother to him.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, there will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at the Hornell Association on a date and time to be announced.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, NY.
Jim's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to the Hornell Babe Ruth League, Maple City Drive, Hornell, NY 14843.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020