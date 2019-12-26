|
HOWARD - James T. "Jim" Plank, 67, of County Route 14, passed away Monday morning (Dec. 23, 2019) at the Bath VA Medical Center following an extended illness.
Jim was born Sept. 16, 1952 in Hornell to James A. and Joyce A. (Burchard) Plank.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and had been a heavy equipment operator working alongside his father doing site excavation, landscaping, digging ponds and other jobs requiring heavy equipment. He had also worked as a lumberjack, roofing construction and at one time worked at the Gunlocke Co. in Wayland.
Jim was an avid outdoorsman and member of the NRA. He absolutely loved being outside and enjoyed hunting and occasionally fishing with family and friends. He also enjoyed the company of his cats who gave him great joy and laughter.
Jim is survived by three sons, James M. Plank (Ginger), William Plank (Angela) and Brandon Plank (Trina); two daughters, Meghan (Chris) Payne and Amber Plank (John). He is also survived by his mother, Joyce Plank; five sisters, Charlene Thayer, Diana Plank, Brenda Sutton, Marcia (Curtis) Rice and Dawn Fowler, sisters-in-law, Judy Plank, and Fran (Joe) Sharp; 31 grandchildren; one great grandchild; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jim was predeceased by his father, James A. Plank; three brothers, Richard, Randy and Keith Plank; and by his fiancé, Nancy Baker.
The family would like to give a special thanks to all his special hunting partners - friends and family that gave him such fun and joyful bonding times. The stories he loved to tell!!
A special thanks especially to Marcia and Curtis Rice and children for the 29 years of looking after Jim's needs, home and vehicle repairs. A loving very appreciated Thank you to everyone involved in Jim's care taking needs thru the years. He could be challenging but always ended up stealing a portion of everyone's heart leaving fond memories with each.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 29, at the Buena Vista Wesleyan Church in the town of Howard where funeral and committal services with military honors, will take place immediately following calling hours at 4 p.m. Private burial will be at the convenience of the family in the Plank Family Cemetery, Howard, N.Y.
Memorial contributions in Jim's name may be made to the s Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8516.
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home in Canisteo.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 26, 2019