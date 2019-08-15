|
ATTICA/HORNELL - James V. O'Brien, 84, presently of Webster, N.Y., formerly of Attica, N.Y. and Hornell, died Wednesday (Aug. 14, 2019) at Rochester General Hospital, after a short illness.
Calling hours are 1-4 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 18, 2019) at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell. Relatives and friends are invited to join his family at St. Ann's Church in Hornell where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday (Aug. 19, 2019). Committal prayers and interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Fremont.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in his memory to the Glaucoma Foundation.
A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of The Spectator.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 15, 2019