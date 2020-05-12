Home

James W. Armstrong


1951 - 2020
James W. Armstrong Obituary
WELLSVILLE - James W. Armstrong, 68, of 160 Seneca St., passed away Monday (May 11, 2020) shortly after arrival at Jones Memorial Hospital. He was born July 7, 1951, in Wellsville, the son of the late Robert and Marjorie (Ross) Armstrong. He formerly resided at 108 Farnum St. and was raised by Don and Anna Armstrong.

Jim was a 1972 graduate of Wellsville High School. He was formerly employed by Dresser-Rand Corporation in Wellsville, the Wellsville Police Department, and the Allegany County Sheriff's Department.

He was a former member of the Wellsville F&AM Lodge #230, and the Wellsville Ambulance Corps. He was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, and a social member of the Wellsville VFW Post #2530.

He is survived by two sons, James "Matthew" Armstrong, and Brian Donald Armstrong, both of Wellsville; a stepson, Ryan Tripp of Rochester; a grandson; two sisters, Marjorie (Alan) Little of Wellsville and Joyce Derx of Andover; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased in addition to his parents, and step-parents, by three brothers, Roger, Brian, and Donald Armstrong; and a sister, Dolores Armstrong.

A private graveside service and burial will be in the York's Corners Cemetery.

Please consider memorial donations to the Wellsville Volunteer Ambulance Corps or the Activities Department of Highland Park Healthcare Center.

To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 12, 2020
