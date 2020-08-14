TROUPSBURG, N.Y. - James W. Stone, 88, of Troupsburg, passed away on Thursday (Aug. 13, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.Y.



Born in Ellicottville, N.Y. on Jan. 2, 1932, Jim was the son of the late Ivan and Mildred Weishan Stone. Jim was raised in Troupsburg and attended school there where he was a standout athlete, competing in baseball, basketball and football. He was a 1951 graduate of Troupsburg Central School.



Following high school, Jim began his long career with the Ingersoll Rand Co. in Painted Post. His work was interrupted when he was drafted into the military. He chose to enter the Navy, where he served from 1955 to 1957. While serving, he and the former Joanne Leonard were married in Troupsburg on Aug. 23, 1954. Joanne preceded him in death on March 7, 1997.



Upon Jim's discharge from the Navy, he returned to Troupsburg and he and Joanne purchased their dairy farm in Troupsburg, which they operated together. Jim returned to his job at Ingersoll Rand, which left much of the work on the farm to Joanne and his growing family. Jim and Joanne were social members of the Troupsburg Fire Department and former members of the Troupsburg United Methodist Church. He enjoyed deer hunting and repairing and restoring tractors and farm equipment.



Jim was an only child and swore that no child should have to be raised alone, thus he and Joanne created a family of nine children, Michael Stone (Denise Socha) of Troupsburg, Mark (Jeannie) Stone of Troupsburg, Matthew (Dorinda) Stone of Troupsburg, Mary Davis (Bob Lockwood) of Hornell, Kathy (Bill) Waters of Troupsburg, Jean (Doug) Kellner of Cheektowaga, Joan (Tim Dunn) Stone of Woodhull, Jane (Frank) DeSalvo of Mt. Morris and Kay (Todd) Duvall of Addison. He also leaves 20 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; his in laws, John and Lois Leonard, Lenore and Bill Kinney and Maryanne and Joe McCaffrey; and dear friends, Dale and Joanne LeBarron.



Jim was preceded in death by his wife Joanne as well as his parents, Ivan and Mildred Stone.



Following Jim's wishes, a private funeral service will be conducted at the H.P. Smith & Son Funeral Home in Woodhull.



Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Troupsburg, N.Y.

