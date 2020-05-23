|
HORNELL - Jamie D. Travis, 16, of 69 Bennett St., Hornell, died unexpectedly early Wednesday morning (May 20, 2020) at his home.
Born in Hornell on June 4, 2003, he was the son of James and Karen (Congdon) Travis.
Jamie grew up in Hornell and attended Bryant School, Hornell Middle School and Hornell High School. For the past two years he has been attending BOCES - Elmira, N.Y. Bush Campus.
He loved spending countless hours on the Internet, especially Facebook, Snapshot and Instagram. Jamie also considered himself the "King of the Selfie" and loved taking photos of himself with his family and friends.
For most of his life, Jamie absolutely loved the outdoors, and especially enjoyed swimming. He would immediately jump into any pool, pond, lake or creek that he came upon. He also enjoyed wearing Nike and Adidas Sportswear.
Jamie will be remembered as a young man who "wore his heart on his sleeve." He was a true and loyal friend who would help anyone in need at any time. As a son, brother, grandson, cousin or nephew, he was simply a joy to be around. He will be sadly missed by everyone that was fortunate enough to have known him!
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Charles "Chuck" Congdon; his paternal grandfather, James Travis.
Surviving are his parents, James "Jimbo" and Karen Travis; two brothers, Mikey Schultz and Stanley Schultz; his sister, Marimargaret Travis; his maternal grandmother, Doris Congdon of Hornell; paternal grandparents, Roberta and Florentino Gonzalez of Bath; one niece; one nephew; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, there will be no calling hours. A private Memorial Service will be held at the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y. at the convenience of the family with Deacon Robert McCormick officiating. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a future date.
The Memorial Service for Jamie will be streamed via Facebook Live and can be viewed on the Dagon Funeral Home Facebook page on Wednesday at noon by visiting www.facebook.com/dagonfuneralhome. The video will remain available for viewing on our Facebook page for 30 days.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
Jamie's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name be made to any Suicide Prevention Program or Mental Health Program of the donor's choice. Remember, the dollar that you give may save a life!!
To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 23, 2020