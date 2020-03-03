|
HORNELL - Janet A. Buckley, 71, formerly of 108 Maple St., Hornell, died Sunday morning (March 1, 2020) at Hornell Gardens where she had resided for the past three years.
A native and life resident of Hornell, she was born May 13, 1948, and was the daughter of Richard and Eleanor (Carnes) Tinker.
Janet was a graduate of Hornell High School (class of 1966). Throughout the years she had been employed at several area businesses, including Russ Davis Ford, Steuben Theater, Hornell Twin Cinema and Electrolux. For many years she served as a nanny and baby-sitter for several area families.
Janet enjoyed sun bathing, crossword puzzles, socializing with family and friends and rooting for her beloved New England Patriots.
In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her infant sister, Dorothea Tinker and by her brother, Daryl Tinker.
Surviving are her son, John (Shannon) Buckley and granddaughters, Allyson and Maya, of Hornell; four sisters, Gwen Ross, Kay (Jim) Terwilliger, Judy Smith, all of Hornell, and Lois Mansfield of Rochester; two brothers, Dale Tinker of Hornell and Dennis (Sue) Tinker of Canisteo along with several nieces and nephews. Janet's family is grateful for the wonderful care she received at Hornell Gardens and the special care and attention given by her sisters, Kay and Gwen.
At Janet's request there will be no calling hours. A private Memorial Service will be held for the family at the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y. at the convenience of the family.
Janet's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to Turning Point, 20 Elm St., Hornell, N.Y. 14843.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 3, 2020