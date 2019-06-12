|
|
PERKINSVILLE / DANSVILLE - Janet B. Last, 93, passed away peacefully late Monday morning, June 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family, at the Vincent House Comfort Care Facility.
Janet was born Sept. 27, 1925 in Perkinsville, N.Y., the daughter of Nicholas and Bernice (Fogarty) Huette, but was raised by her grandparents, Joseph and Helena Huette and Aunt Cecilia and Uncle Carl Johantgen. Janet resided in Dansville since 2000 but her home was considered Perkinsville where she had lived her entire life prior to that. Janet was employed in her early years at the Blum Shoe Factory in Dansville and seasonally at the Birdseye Factory in Wayland. For most of her life, Janet was a housewife and homemaker for her family.
Janet and William "Bill" Last were married August 23, 1947 at Sacred Heart Church and together they enjoyed over 56 years of marriage prior to Bill passing away in January of 2004. Janet was a lifelong communicant of Sacred Heart Church; a past member of the Sacred Heart Society and the Moose Auxiliary. She enjoyed spending time with her family, crocheting; reading; loved to travel, especially to Europe; took many bus trips and cruises; and enjoyed wintering in Florida and Arizona. Janet will be remembered for her wit; her sense of humor; and her ability to strike up a conversation with anyone at any place! She enjoyed friendship and was easy to talk with. She will be deeply missed by all.
Janet was pre-deceased by her husband, William Last; her brother, John Huette; her special Aunt and Uncle, Carl and Cecilia Johantgen; and her "brother" cousin, Carl E. Johantgen. She is survived by her daughters, Donna (Jack) Howe of AZ, Linda Last (Sam Folts) of Avon, Mary (Jim) Briggs of Wayland and Theresa (Lee) Bennett of Arkport; her grandchildren, Kimberlee Howe, Michelle (Kevin) Gilmore, Jennifer (Matthew) Weslowski, Lauren (Vincent) Maiuri, Benjamin (Emily) Briggs, Molly (Terry) VanDelinder, Sarah (Michael) Converse, William Briggs, Stephanie (William) Scharmach and Emily (Brian) Cornell; 11 great-grandchildren; special cousins with whom she grew up with and considered siblings, Kay Johantgen of Perkinsville, Susan (Bob) Conrad of Perkinsville, Eluta VanScoter of Wayland, Cecilia (Don) Hamsher of FL, and Jerry (Glenna) Johantgen of Rochester, along with many nieces and nephews, including the Huette "kids".
Janet's family and friends may call Thursday, June 13, from 4-8 p.m. at the St. George-Stanton Funeral Home, 109 West Naples St., Wayland. A family prayer service will be offered for Janet at 10:15 a.m. Friday, June 14, at the Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Janet at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Perkinsville.
Contributions in memory of Janet B. Last may be made to the Vincent House, 310 Second Ave., Wayland, NY 14572 or to the Perkinsville Fire Department, PO Box 152, Perkinsville, NY 14529. Please visit www.stgeorgefuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on June 12, 2019