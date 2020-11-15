HORNELL - Janet Roberta Nichols, 82, passed away Monday (Nov. 9, 2020) following a brief illness, surrounded by family.
Born in Lancaster, N.Y. on July 4, 1938, the daughter of Eugene and Ellen Myers, Janet lived in Hornell since her marriage to Kenneth E. Nichols on Nov. 26, 1957. He predeceased her on May 31, 2015.
She was a member of the former East Avenue Methodist Church where she was very involved teaching church school and many activities in the church. Her greatest love was her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth; one daughter, Darlene Nichols; her brothers, Jack and William Myers.
She is survived by her children, Kenneth (Cheryl) Nichols Jr. or Hornell, Debora (Paul) Quinlan of Hornell, Ellen (Dennis) George of Almond, and Walter (Jackie) Nichols of Washington DC, and, grandchildren, Kenneth Nichols III, Candice (Steve) Soderberg, Ashley Morse, Brett (Courtney) Quinlan, Megan Quinlan, Michael (Karissa) Quinlan, Thomas (Laura) George and Caitlin (Erik) Hilliard. She is also survived by a sister, Ellen Lent and two brothers, James and Robert Myers; as well as eight great-grandchildren that she adored with two more on the way.
Honoring Janet's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A private service will be held at the family's convenience.
