1/1
Janet Roberta Nichols
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HORNELL - Janet Roberta Nichols, 82, passed away Monday (Nov. 9, 2020) following a brief illness, surrounded by family.

Born in Lancaster, N.Y. on July 4, 1938, the daughter of Eugene and Ellen Myers, Janet lived in Hornell since her marriage to Kenneth E. Nichols on Nov. 26, 1957. He predeceased her on May 31, 2015.

She was a member of the former East Avenue Methodist Church where she was very involved teaching church school and many activities in the church. Her greatest love was her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth; one daughter, Darlene Nichols; her brothers, Jack and William Myers.

She is survived by her children, Kenneth (Cheryl) Nichols Jr. or Hornell, Debora (Paul) Quinlan of Hornell, Ellen (Dennis) George of Almond, and Walter (Jackie) Nichols of Washington DC, and, grandchildren, Kenneth Nichols III, Candice (Steve) Soderberg, Ashley Morse, Brett (Courtney) Quinlan, Megan Quinlan, Michael (Karissa) Quinlan, Thomas (Laura) George and Caitlin (Erik) Hilliard. She is also survived by a sister, Ellen Lent and two brothers, James and Robert Myers; as well as eight great-grandchildren that she adored with two more on the way.

Honoring Janet's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A private service will be held at the family's convenience.

To send a remembrance, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on Facebook @brownpowersfh, the family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV, at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Hornell.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home
354 Canisteo St.
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-2341
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved