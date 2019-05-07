|
Janice Ewell Post, 86, formerly of Hartsville, N.Y., passed away early Easter morning after a long illness.
She was born Feb. 15, 1933 to Leon and Doris (Hawley} Ewell of Warsaw, N.Y. Janice received her bachelor's degree in physical education from SUNY Cortland and master's degree in education from Alfred University. She taught at Wellsville High School her whole teaching career and was instrumental in creating the girls' interscholastic sports program.
Janice met her husband, Howard M Post, at a basketball game and they were married in August 1961. Together they worked their 500 acre "Grandview Farm" for 46 years until Howard's passing in 2007.
Jan was never one to sit down for long. After retiring she started running marathons and every morning ran a path around the farm with their dogs, "Bessie" and "Buffy." She was known for her green thumb, her never ending source of energy and an immense love of animals. Jan loved to travel. She climbed Mt. Washington (N.H.), the highest elevation in the eastern United States, many times and hiked many day trips along the Appalachian Trail. Her favorite trip was to Alaska and have pictures of her catching salmon in her bare hands.
She is survived by her daughter, Annette (Howard) Greene of Delaware; granddaughters, Alana (Grant Jones} Carver of Maryland, Amber Carver of New Hampshire, Markisha Greene of Delaware; grandson, Benjamyn (Tanya) Carver of New Hampshire; cousins, Mary (Stephan) Clarke, David Hawley and Erin (Greg Hartman) Clarke, all of New York; several great-grandchildren, Eldyn Riley, Emmett and Damon Carver, Logan, Shane and Tyler Jones, Zaina and Zuri Greene. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and her cocker spaniel, "Buffy."
At her request there will be no calling hours or service. Burial will be at the family's convenience. Memorial contributions may be made to your local animal shelter/rescue.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 7, 2019