Janice Lucille Graham Reitnauer passed away peacefully with her son Mark by her side at Wellsville Manor Care Center, Wellsville, N.Y. on June 7, 2019.
Janice was born May 29, 1933 in Hume, N.Y. to the late John Seymore Graham and the late Ruth Adelaide Crotty Graham of Angelica, N.Y. where she lived until graduating from Angelica Central School in 1951. Janice dedicated herself to a career in nursing and graduated from the Saint James Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Hornell in 1954.
While living in Hornell, Janice met her former husband, the late Robert Louis Reitnauer of Hornell. They were married in Angelica in 1956 and resided in Hornell. After the birth of their son John Charles they moved to Rochester, N.Y. in 1960 where their son Mark Louis was born in 1962. Their family relocated to Granville, N.Y. in 1972 where Janice lived until she relocated to Ticonderoga, N.Y. in 1986.
While in Rochester, Janice worked as a Registered Nurse in the Premature Nursery of Saint Mary's Hospital. While in Granville, Janice was the Director of Nursing of the former Emma Laing Stevens Hospital. While in Ticonderoga, Janice was the Night Nursing Supervisor at the former Moses Ludington Hospital. Janice retired from nursing in 1993 and resided in Ticonderoga until relocating to Norfolk, Va. in 2003 to live near her son Mark and his children. Janice returned to her home town of Angelica in 2009 where she resided until she required skilled nursing care in 2017.
Janice is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Norita and Larry Perrin of Apex, N.C.; her sister, Georgia VanRyne of Webster, N.Y.; her sister-in-law, Suzanne McCrea of Wellsville; her son and daughter-in-law, John Reitnauer and Carol Young, and grandson Kai of Hancock, NH; her son, Mark Reitnauer of Brooklyn, N.Y.; her grandson and grand-daughter-in-law, James Reitnauer and Joanie Raymond, and great-grandchildren, Haleigh, Cali and James of Duanesburg, N.Y.; her granddaughter, Adrienne Reitnauer of Wellsville; her aunt, Jeanette Graham of Houghton, N.Y.; and, several cousins, nieces and nephews in four generations of family.
Janice will rest in peace at Until The Day Dawn Cemetery, Angelica. Immediate family will attend a graveside blessing. A memorial service will be held for family and friends at Angelica United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial contributions may be made to: Saint James Hospital Capital Fund, University of Rochester, Gift and Donor Records, 300 East River Road, PO Box 270032, Rochester, NY 14627; or, UVMHN-Elizabethtown Community Hospital Auxiliary (Ticonderoga Campus), PO Box 277, Elizabethtown, NY 12932; or, a charity of the donor's preference.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Brown & Powers Funeral Home in Angelica. To send a remembrance please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on Facebook @brownpowersfh.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on July 13, 2019