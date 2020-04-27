|
SCIO - Janice M. Simmons, of 5644 Corbin Hill Road, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Jones Memorial Hospital, following an illness.
Janice was born on Nov. 21, 1946 in Cuba and was a daughter of John A. and Ruby Wyatt Davis. On May 13, 1970, in Cuba, she married her husband of 31 years, Alvin Simmons, who predeceased her on April 15, 2002.
Janice was a 1964 graduate of Friendship Central School. She worked at Anchor Hocking Glass Factory in Lancaster, Ohio for two years and the Friendship Dairies for two years. Janice enjoyed cooking, sewing, crocheting, gardening, and making a house a home. She was truly a loving Mother and Grandmother and a doting Great-Grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Janice is survived by two daughters, Krista M. (James) Randall of Scio and Candice E. (William McKee) Simmons of Erie, Pa.; 13 grandchildren, Joshua, Noel, Brittany, Samantha, Hunter, Dylan, Alyssa, Nicholas, Noah, Morgan, Logan, Piper, and Langston; 12 great-grandchildren, Haylee, Preston, Mya, Logan, Aubrianna, Lexi, Lily Ann, Marley, Tristian, Timothy, Oakley and Emberly; and a sister, Kathy D. (Irvin) Newton of Scio.
Along with her loving husband, Alvin, Janice was predeceased by her parents; two grandchildren, Tristian A. Miller on March 31, 1999 and Maddison L. McKee on Nov. 2, 2015; a great-granddaughter, Anna E. M. Doherty on July 23, 2018; and a sister, Laura J. Frank on December 10, 2012.
A Private Service will be held at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Genesee Parkway, Cuba, for the family. Burial will be at the Bath National Cemetery with her husband. Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com
Memorials may be made to the of Western New York, 6215 Sheridan Drive, Suite 100, Buffalo, New York 14221.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 27, 2020