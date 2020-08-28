ARKPORT - Jared Christian Green, 27, of 12 Meadowbrook, Arkport, died unexpectedly Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 25, 2020) at his home.
Like so many, Jared fought a long battle with addiction and was finally freed from his demons and called to be with the Lord Jesus Christ in Heaven.
Jared grew up in Arkport and was a graduate of Arkport Central School (class of 2011). He later graduated from Southeast Lineman Training Center in Georgia and had been employed with Union 1248 as a lineman for about three years, working throughout New York State. He was later employed at LeChase Construction of Rochester and as a Landscaper for Snow Hill Landscaping of Alfred, N.Y. Jared also attended Corning Community College where he was on the Dean's List.
A talented and gifted basketball player, Jared enjoyed playing for several traveling basketball teams, primarily in the Rochester and Buffalo areas. He loved the outdoors and the time that he spent camping with his many friends. Jared had a vast knowledge of music. He also enjoyed rooting for his favorite NFL team, the New York Giants and his favorite basketball player, the late Kobe Bryant. Jared took pleasure in cooking and grilling for others, and he would often surprise his mom with a cup of freshly brewed coffee to start her day.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lon and Ellie Burzycki.
Surviving are his son, Xavier Alexander "Zay" Green; his mother, Judith (Dwight Smith) Green of Arkport; his father, John (Sandi) Green of Pittsford; one sister, Elanna Green of Brighton; one step-sister, Paige Walton of New York City; one half-brother, Mitchell Green of Pittsford; his paternal grandmother, Francine Green of Vestal; his uncle, Thomas Green of Vestal; his aunt, Heidi (Jamie) Rankin of Canada; three cousins, Hallie Rankin, Kellan Rankin, and Kendall Rankin; along with extended family and friends.
There will be no calling hours. Private services for immediate family will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
Jared's family humbly requests that everyone keep him in your prayers and remember him for his beautiful smile, his sweet soul, and his genuine love of family and friends. He will be deeply missed!
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to any drug rehabilitation program or drug awareness program. Hopefully, with your donation, someone else's life may be saved.
To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com.