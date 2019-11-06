|
|
HORNELL - Jay Richard Sprague, 60, of 65 Elm Street, passed away Monday (Nov. 4, 2019) at his home.
Born in North Hornell, Sept. 14, 1959, the son of Robert and Lena Wraight Sprague, he had resided in the Hornell area for several years. He will be remembered for his love of animals, especially horses.
He was predeceased by his parents, and his brother, John C. Sprague.
He is survived by his sisters, Joan (Brian) Holmes of Arizona and Janice (Jesse) Montoya of Maryland; his brothers, Jerry (Betty) Sprague of Arkport, James Sprague of Texas, Jeffrey Sprague of North Carolina, Joseph Sprague of Virginia and Jason (Marie) Sprague of North Carolina; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on [email protected] The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director
The family will be present to receive friends at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 354 Canisteo St., Hornell on Saturday from 4 until 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held following calling hours at 6 p.m. with Rev, Bruce Incze officiating. Burial will be in Heritage Hill Cemetery, Arkport.
Friends may make memorial contributions to: Camp Star, c/o Hornell Rotary Club, PO Box 415, Hornell, N.Y. 14843. Memorial envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 6, 2019