Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home
354 Canisteo St.
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-2341
Resources
More Obituaries for Jay Sprague
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jay Richard Sprague

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jay Richard Sprague Obituary
HORNELL - Jay Richard Sprague, 60, of 65 Elm Street, passed away Monday (Nov. 4, 2019) at his home.

Born in North Hornell, Sept. 14, 1959, the son of Robert and Lena Wraight Sprague, he had resided in the Hornell area for several years. He will be remembered for his love of animals, especially horses.

He was predeceased by his parents, and his brother, John C. Sprague.

He is survived by his sisters, Joan (Brian) Holmes of Arizona and Janice (Jesse) Montoya of Maryland; his brothers, Jerry (Betty) Sprague of Arkport, James Sprague of Texas, Jeffrey Sprague of North Carolina, Joseph Sprague of Virginia and Jason (Marie) Sprague of North Carolina; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on [email protected] The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director

The family will be present to receive friends at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 354 Canisteo St., Hornell on Saturday from 4 until 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held following calling hours at 6 p.m. with Rev, Bruce Incze officiating. Burial will be in Heritage Hill Cemetery, Arkport.

Friends may make memorial contributions to: Camp Star, c/o Hornell Rotary Club, PO Box 415, Hornell, N.Y. 14843. Memorial envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -