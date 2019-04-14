|
|
WELLSVILLE - Jean A. Fanton, 78, of Wellsville, N.Y., died Friday, April 12, 2019 in Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville.
Born March 26, 1941, in Genesee, Pa., she was the daughter of William and Vada Graves Harrison. On Sept. 1, 1960, Jean married Lester E. Fanton, Sr., who predeceased her on Feb. 7, 2000. A 1960 graduate of Whitesville Central School, she was employed by Allegany County ARC and worked private duty care for many years. She enjoyed reading, spending time with family and friends, sewing, embroidery, John Wayne movies, traveling with her sister, racing, and cooking. She especially loved baking bread. Jean was a member of the Belmont First Baptist Church.
Surviving are a son, Lester "Ike" (Susan) Fanton of Wellsville; four daughters, Jeanene Austin of Wellsville, Wanda (Tim) Dickerson of Alma, Della Fanton of Wellsville, and Paula (Ed) White of VA; 13 grandchildren, James (Casey) Fanton, who was raised by his grandparents, Isaac (Tonya) Austin, Crystal (Steve) Hull, Heather (Paul) Davidson, Nathaniel (Wendy) Dickerson, Bethany (Benn) Pettenati, Britny Foster, Shawn Foster, Seth (Brittany) Carl, Lester E. Fanton III, Evie Fanton, Jason Fanton, Racheal (Derek) Winterhalter, Edward (Sam) White III; 14 great-grandchildren, Mason, Boone, Jasper, Ella, Cotie, Isaac, Hailee, Preston, Mia, Arlo, Everyte, Harper, Blake, and Cooper; a sister, Wilma Waters of Woodhull; special friends, Judy Peters and Ruth Cornelius; nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Jessie Fanton on May 1, 2016; three brothers, Harold, Earl, and Charles; and a sister, Sara Waters.
Friends may call at Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 1-3 p.m., with Funeral Services following at 3 p.m. The Rev. Byron Brooks will preside. Burial will be in Stannards Cemetery, Town of Willing.
Memorials may be made to Wellsville Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 37 S. Main St., Wellsville, NY 14895; or Friends of Allegany Arc Foundation, 50 Farnum Street, Wellsville, NY 14895.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019