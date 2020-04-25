|
|
HORNELL - Jean E. Alexin, 102, formerly of Myrtle Avenue, Hornell, died Wednesday at Elderwood of Hornell Nursing Facility, where she had resided for the past nine years.
Born in Jamaica, N.Y. on April 13, 1918, she was the daughter of Felix and Mary (Perillo) Riccardo. She has resided in Hornell for most of her life.
Jean attended school in Hornell and later was employed as an aide at the former Clancy's Assisted Living Facility in Hornell. She later was employed as a seamstress at the former Marion Rohr Corporation for several years.
She was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish and a communicant of St. Ann's Church. Jean enjoyed cooking and baking and was especially known for preparing delicious pasta dishes. She was also an excellent seamstress who enjoyed crocheting, sewing and doing alterations on her children's clothes. In her younger years, she enjoyed rooting for her husband who played baseball in the former local men's baseball league.
Jean was married on Sept. 2, 1940 to John Alexin, who died Jan. 8, 1993. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Rev. Benedict Riccardo and Peter Riccardo; two sisters, Sister Mary Antoinette Riccardo and Theresa Sheridan.
Surviving are two daughters, Teresa (Louis) Pulkowsky of Hornell and Jean (Kevin) Conklin of Hornell; one son, John (Donna) Alexin of Choctaw, OK; eight grandchildren, Lisa (Tony) Green, James Pulkowsky, Thomas (Ann) Freeland, Kimberly Conklin, Kevin (Julie) Conklin, Kristen Conklin, Robert (Carrie) Alexin and Mark (Blair) Alexin; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces & nephews.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, there will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery at the convenience of the family with Fr. Stan Kacprzak officiating.
The Graveside Service for Jean will be streamed via Facebook Live and can be viewed on the Dagon Funeral Home Facebook page on Monday at 1:30 p.m. by visiting www.facebook.com/dagonfuneralhome. The video will remain available for viewing on our Facebook page for 30 days.
Arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
Jean's family request that memorial contributions in her name be made to either St. Ann's Church, 27 Erie Ave., Hornell, NY 14843; or to Elderwood at Hornell Activities Fund, 1 Bethesda Drive, Hornell, N.Y.14843.
A special "Thank-You" to the entire staff at Elderwood of Hornell Nursing Facility for their kindness and loving care shown to Jean during her nine-year stay. Jean's family will always be eternally grateful!
To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 25, 2020