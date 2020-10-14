CANISTEO - Jean L. Montgomery, 96, formerly of Jackson Street in Canisteo, passed away peacefully (Monday Oct. 12, 2020) at the Updyke Willow Ridge Health Care Home in Hornell, where she had resided since May 2019.
Jean was born April 25, 1924 in Canisteo to the late Franklin L. and Helen D. (Florence) Smith. In 1946 at the Hornell First Baptist Church parsonage she married Richard L. Montgomery, who predeceased her in December of 1980.
Jean was a life long resident of Canisteo where she was a devoted housewife and mother. She cherished her grandchildren and was pleased to live long enough to see her great-grandchildren.
Jean is survived by a son, Lee (Mary) Montgomery of Hornell; a daughter, Patricia (Michael) Bixby of Canisteo; four grandchildren, Steven (Kellie) Montgomery, David (Jenna) Montgomery, Brent Bixby (Sue Wise) and Beth (Andrew) Smith; nine great-grandchildren, Kelly and Ryan Bixby, Jacob, Emma, Lillian and Alden Smith, Elizabeth, Abigail and Mason Montgomery; and nieces and nephews. She was caregiver to nephews Jack Smith, Jr. and Riley Smith and niece Judy Smith.
Jean was predeceased by two brothers, Paul and Franklin "Jack" Smith.
There will be no public calling hours or services. A private family funeral will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Canisteo.
Memorial contributions in Jean's name may be made to Care First, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, N.Y. 14870.
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home in Canisteo
Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.