Jean-Louis (Stockin) Slocum
ALMOND, N.Y. - Jean-Louis (Stockin) Slocum went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 in Canton, Ohio.

Jean was raised in Arcade and Couriers, N.Y. After high school she went on to graduate from Millard Fillmore Hospital School of Nursing in 1953. She then worked briefly for the Visiting Nurses Association. She was employed as a Registered Nurse at General Motors in Tonawanda, N.Y. until her retirement. It was there that she met the love of her life, Harold J. Slocum. They were married shortly there after, and resided in North Tonawanda where they raised their two children. They retired to West Almond, N.Y. in the early 1980's, where they enjoyed the rest of their days together before Harold's passing in 2014. Jean enjoyed teaching Sunday School, gardening, sewing, walks in nature, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by one son, Gary Lee Slocum; a son-in-law, Arthur J. (June) Lowe; four grandchildren, Jason (Denise) Lowe, Michelle M. Lowe, Rachel (Ian) Wallace, and Tina Davis; eight great-grandchildren, Amber (Joe) Scott, Sydney Guerra, Elizabeth Lowe, Ethan Riley, Elise Marie Davis, Gabrielle Lowe, Samuel Lowe, and Willa Paige Davis; a great-great- grandson, Drake; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased in addition to her husband by her parents, Leighton K. and Lillian (Morse) Stockin; and her daughter, Linda (Slocum) Lowe, who joined Jesus in Heaven in 2001.

Friends are invited to a graveside service on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Woodlawn Cemetery, 276 S. Main St., in Wellsville, N.Y.

Please consider memorial donations to The Angelica Volunteer Fire Department.

To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
