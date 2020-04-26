|
WELLSVILLE - Jean P. Wilcox, 95, of Pine Street passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Highland Hospital in Rochester.
She was born on July 24, 1924 in Caneadea to Eli and Jennie Rolfe Thornton. On October 6, 1946 in Elmira she married Richard Wilcox, who predeceased her on November 23, 1991.
Jean graduated from High School in Tioga, Pa. and had worked for the Gorton Coy Department Store in Elmira. In 1946 she moved to Wellsville where she was the cosmetic buyer and ran the cosmetic department for Rockwells for 32 years. She later became the manager for Gardner Heights and was past president of the Wellsville Art Association.
Survivors include her son, Scott Wilcox of Meadville, Pa.
Jean was predeceased by her husband Richard, a daughter, Amy Dickerson, two sisters, Thelma Hass and Alice Magee, and a brother, Jack Thornton.
There will be no prior visitation and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to the David A. Howe Library, 155 North Main Street, Wellsville, NY 14895. To leave online condolences please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020