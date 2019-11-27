|
CANISTEO - Jean I. Wood, 82, passed away Sunday (Nov. 24, 2019) in the tender care of Elderwood.
She was born on May 24, 1937, the daughter of Maylon and Bernice (Behrens) Wood. She had resided at 19 Walnut St. in Canisteo her whole life. She was a 1958 graduate of Canisteo Central School.
Jeannie was a faithful daughter who cared for her Mother for over 14 years. Then she worked cleaning houses and cleaned the Canisteo Wesleyan Church for 40 years. She loved her dogs and cats and her flowers and loved to sing. She also loved to paint. Praise the Lord, she accepted God's gift of salvation and is now in paradise with her Savior.
She was predeceased by her parents, Maylon and Bernice (Behrens) Wood; brothers, Adelbert, Albert, Claude, and Clyde Wood; her sisters, Margaret Frances Savey, Helen Manry, Esther and Clara June. Her half-brothers, Joseph and Edwin; her half sisters, Alice and Ruth.
She is survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to give special thanks to her neighbors, Carol Flint, Jim and Cheryl Downey, and Deb Hurlbut and family for their care and concern for Jeannie during her time of illness.
The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, director at Brown & Powers Funeral Home.
There will be no calling hours. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery in Canisteo.
Friends may make memorial contributions to: Canisteo Wesleyan Church, 25 Greenwood St., Canisteo, N.Y. 14823.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 27, 2019