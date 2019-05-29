|
GREECE - Jeanette (Jan) Marie Traeg, 55, of Greece, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 after a 10-year journey with cancer.
She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Peter; beloved daughter Camryn; parents James and Nancy Bebout and Linda McHale; sisters, Christine (David) Lamard and Amy (Sam) Millard; and brothers, Douglas Bebout and David (Shelley) Lemen.
Jeanette was born and raised in Hornell, NY and has lived in the Rochester area since 1983. She worked in medical laboratory services at Genesee Hospital, and was a medical referral specialist at both the Westfall Surgery Center and Unity Health System. In recent years she has been active in die-cut crafting and graphic design.
A memorial service and celebration of Jan's life will be held on Saturday, June 1, at 1 p.m. at Hope Church, 1301 Vintage Lane, Rochester N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Church in Jan's memory are gratefully accepted.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 29, 2019