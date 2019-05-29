|
GOSHEN, Ky. - Jeanette McCarthy, 90, of Goshen, Ky., formerly of Hornell, N.Y., passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
She was born to the late Lawrence and Florence Johe McKibbin on Sept. 21, 1928 in Hornell.
She was a member of Southeast Christian Church - River Valley Campus in Prospect, Ky. and the Senior Club at Tri-County Community Action Agency. Jeanette was the founding member of the Grandparent Program for volunteers in Hornell and Thousand Oaks, Calif., where she lived for 20 years.
Jeanette is preceded in death by her husbands, Calvin Covell in 1955 and Richard McCarthy in 1967; and son, Dean Arthur Covell in 1951.
Left to cherish the memory of Jeanette are her children, Robert Llewelyn (Dolly), Kathleen Jones, and Steven Covell (Jana); 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Doris MacNaughton and Joan Senear.
A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Jeanette will be held at Southeast Christian Church - River Valley Campus, 12650 W. Highway 42, Prospect, Ky. 40059, on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. A Celebration of Life will also be held in Hornell on June 29, 2019 at her Family Home, 13 Glen Court, Hornell, N.Y. 14843 at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jeanette can be made to Tri-County Community Action Center, 1015 Dispatchers Way, LaGrange, Ky. 40031, or the .
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 29, 2019