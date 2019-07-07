ARKPORT/HORNELL, N.Y. - Jeanne E. Stearns, 89, of 3 Henry St., Arkport, died Thursday morning (July 4, 2019) at Elderwood at Hornell Nursing Facility, following a long illness.



Born in North Hornell on Nov. 28, 1929, she was the daughter of Edward and Alta (Snyder) Jeffery.



Jeanne grew up in Hornell and was a graduate of Hornell High School (class of 1948). She later graduated from Columbia School of Nursing in New York City where she earned her Registered Nurses License. In the upcoming years, she continued taking classes in keeping with her license.



From 1958 – 1989, Jeanne served as School Nurse at Arkport Central School. For about eight years, she was employed as a registered nurse at St. James Mercy Hospital, retiring in 1996.



Jeanne was a member of the Arkport Presbyterian Church and also the Hornell Alumni Association. She had a deep affection for animals and throughout the years owned many dogs and cats. She was a longtime supporter of the Hornell Humane Society and also the SPCA.



Always ready to help others, Jeanne "took-in" countless children and young adults into her home, giving them a place to stay because they were having troubles at home. She will be remembered as a loving and caring woman who was an asset to the entire community.



Jeanne was preceded in death by two sisters, Pat Tiemersma and Alyce Brown.



Surviving are three sons, William (Linda) Stearns of Arkport, Martin (Bea) Stearns of Menifee, Calif. and Mitchell (Gina) Stearns of Hildebran, N.C.; one daughter, Denise (Sam) Spear of Lockport, N.Y.; one sister, Kathleen Wilson of Frederick, Md.; 15 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



At Jeanne's request there will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.



Jeanne's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to the Hornell Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843.



To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on July 7, 2019