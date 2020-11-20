ARKPORT - Jeffrey James Hammond, 58, passed away Monday (Nov. 16, 2020) at his home following a long illness.
Born in Hammondsport, Sept. 11, 1962, the son of Victor and Janet Baker Hammond, he was a graduate of Avoca Central School, and had resided in the Town of Dansville the past 13 years. He had been employed as a Transfer Station Operator for the County of Steuben, having worked in Bath, Wayland, and in Erwin.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Surviving are his wife, Brandy Hammond; his daughters, Alison (Chris) Johnson of Almond and Alexis Hammond of Arkport; his sons, Joshua (Alexa Reichelderfer) of North Carolina and Brent Hammond of Arkport; his step-children, Sondra (Samuel) Lucas, Jessica Elderkin, Jade (Jeremy) Elderkin and Sabastin Harvey; his four sisters, five brothers, and five grandchildren.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com
or on Facebook @ brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director.
The family will be present to receive friends on Saturday (Nov. 21, 2020) from 11 am until 1 p.m. at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 354 Canisteo St. in Hornell where a private funeral service will be held for the family. Burial will be in Heritage Hill Cemetery in Arkport.