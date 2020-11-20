1/1
Jeffrey James Hammond
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ARKPORT - Jeffrey James Hammond, 58, passed away Monday (Nov. 16, 2020) at his home following a long illness.

Born in Hammondsport, Sept. 11, 1962, the son of Victor and Janet Baker Hammond, he was a graduate of Avoca Central School, and had resided in the Town of Dansville the past 13 years. He had been employed as a Transfer Station Operator for the County of Steuben, having worked in Bath, Wayland, and in Erwin.

He was predeceased by his parents.

Surviving are his wife, Brandy Hammond; his daughters, Alison (Chris) Johnson of Almond and Alexis Hammond of Arkport; his sons, Joshua (Alexa Reichelderfer) of North Carolina and Brent Hammond of Arkport; his step-children, Sondra (Samuel) Lucas, Jessica Elderkin, Jade (Jeremy) Elderkin and Sabastin Harvey; his four sisters, five brothers, and five grandchildren.

To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on Facebook @ brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director.

The family will be present to receive friends on Saturday (Nov. 21, 2020) from 11 am until 1 p.m. at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 354 Canisteo St. in Hornell where a private funeral service will be held for the family. Burial will be in Heritage Hill Cemetery in Arkport.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home
354 Canisteo St.
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-2341
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved