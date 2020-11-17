HORNELL - Jeffrey L. "Jeff" Miller, 57, of 61 Scott St., Hornell, died unexpectedly early Friday (Nov. 13, 2020) at his home, following a long illness.
Born in Hornell on Jan. 3, 1963, he was the son of Brian and Shirley (Stone) Miller.
Jeff grew up in Hornell and was a graduate of Hornell High School (class of 1981). He was a veteran of the US Marine Corps, serving his country from 1982-1986. While serving in the Marines, he was stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.
Following his honorable discharge from the military, Jeff returned to the Hornell area and was briefly employed at Gunlock Corporation in Wayland and later served as a truck driver for Byrne Dairy for about two years. For several years he worked at Morrison-Knudson (MK) Corporation serving in many capacities, including sandblaster and welder.
For the past 20 years, Jeff owned and operated "Jeff's Clubhouse", a friendly Tavern located on River Street in Hornell where friends could gather and have a good time. He had a deep affection for all of his bartenders and patrons alike and thoroughly enjoyed the years that he spent at the bar.
In years past, Jeff enjoyed NASCAR and was a huge Jeff Gordon fan. He cherished the time spent with his family and friends at the Miller Family Camp located near the Jasper-Troupsburg line. He also loved going for rides in his Camaro and visiting his grandchildren
He was preceded in death by his sister, Tammy Waters (died 2010) and his mother, Shirley Miller (died 2019).
Jeff was married on April 16, 1983 to the former Cindy Shiloh, who survives. Also surviving are his daughter, Ambur (Adam Mullen) Miller of Hornell; his son, Jeffrey Tyler Miller of Hornell; his father, Brian Miller of Hornell; four grandchildren, Michael Adams, Adalyn Mullen, Bryce Miller and Alivia Miller; several nieces and nephews, including Eric (Laura Fox) Francis and Cheyanna (James) Button; great-nephew, Angel Francis; great-niece, Olivia Button; aunts, uncles and cousins.
At Jeff's request there will be no calling hours. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at date & time to be announced.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
Jeff's family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to the Bath VA Medical Center Activities Fund, 76 Veterans Ave., Bath, N.Y. 14810.
To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com