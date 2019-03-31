HORNELL - Jeffrey L. "Jeff" Pearl, 55, of 213 East Ave., Hornell, died Thursday morning (March 28, 2019) at his home, following a long illness.



Born in Hornell on Nov. 30, 1963, he was the son of Leon and Anna (Rogers) Pearl.



Jeff grew up in Jasper, N.Y. and was a graduate of Canisteo Central School (class of 1981). Following his high school graduation, he enlisted in the US Army, serving his country from 1981-1984. While in the Army, Jeff was primarily stationed at Fort Hood, Texas.



Following his honorable discharge from the US Army, Jeff moved to the Canisteo area and has resided in Hornell since 1987.



Employed as a bartender for most of his adult life, Jeff tended bar for several years at the Hornell VFW and later at the Hornell Eagles Club. For 13 years, he served as a bartender at Muhleisen's Restaurant in Almond and most recently at AMVETS in Hornell. He retired in 2017.



Jeff had been a member of the Hornell American Legion and also the Hornell AMVETS. He was an avid comic book collector, having more than 20,000 comic books in his collection. He also enjoyed collecting rare coins.



He enjoyed watching football on TV and was a die-hard Minnesota Vikings fan. He also loved watching the TV show Jeopardy. Along with his wife, Ginger, Jeff loved spending time at Sugar Creek Glen Campground in Poages Hole, Dansville. They also loved going to the annual hill climb at Poages Hole in celebration of their anniversary.



Jeff was married on Aug. 17, 1991 to the former Ginger Preston, who survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Natasha (Michael) Fires of Dansville and Kari (Matt Mills) Pearl of Dansville; three brothers, Alan Pearl of Lake Whales, Fla., William Pearl of Hornell and Tim Pearl of Hornell; two sisters, Denise (John) Pilling of Mansfield, Pa. and Grace Heckman of Jasper; his granddaughter, Teagen Fires; and several nieces and nephews.



At Jeff's requests there will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday (April 6, 2019) from 1-5 p.m., at the AMVETS on the Broadway Mall in Hornell where family and friends will have the chance to share stories about Jeff. Also, if possible, everyone is encouraged to wear the color purple as it was Jeff's favorite color.



Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.



Jeff's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to the Bath VA Hospital Activities Fund, 76 Veterans Ave., Bath, N.Y. 14810.



To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary