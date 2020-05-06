Home

Brown & Powers Funeral Home
6 Spruce Street
Canisteo, NY 14823
(607) 698-2517
Jeffrey L. Woodworth Obituary
CANISTEO - Jeffrey L. Woodworth, 60, of Jackson Street, passed away Monday (May 4, 2020) at his home.

Born in Hornell, March 6, 1960, the son of Phillip and JoAnn Morey Woodworth, he had resided in the Hornell-Canisteo areas most all his life. Jeff was employed as a maintenance worker at McDonald's in Bath.

Jeff enjoyed NASCAR, fishing, camping, baseball, and was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. But most of all, Jeff enjoyed spending time with his family, and especially, his grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his father, Phillip Woodworth.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Welch Woodworth of Canisteo; his mother, JoAnn Woodworth of Wellsville; his daughters, Allyson Woodworth of Canisteo, Morgan Booth of Perry, and Kari Luellman of South Dakota; his sons, Mark Woodworth of Hornell, and Brian Luellman of Texas; his sister, Tammy Woodworth of Arkport; and his brother, Phil Woodworth of Hornell; grandchildren, Maya Woodworth, Kellen Woodworth, Paige Wise, Nathan Wise, Cyra Osmin, Avory Luellman and Olivia Luellman.

To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on [email protected]

The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director at Brown and Powers Funeral Home of Canisteo.

Due to the current Covid 19 crisis, there will be no calling hours or services at this time. As soon as possible, services will be announced.

Friends wishing to remember Jeff, are asked to consider contributions to: The , 1400 Winton Road North, Rochester, N.Y. 14609-5896.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 6, 2020
