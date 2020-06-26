ALMOND - Jeffrey W. Grantier, 54, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 22, 2020 after a long illness.
Born in Hornell, on Aug. 8, 1965, the son of Karl and Judith Grantier. He was a lifelong resident of the Almond area. He attended Alfred Almond and Boces for Heavy Equipment.
Jeff is well known for his fun-loving spirit and love for his family and friends. In his youth Jeff was well known for getting into trouble with the neighborhood kids. He was always busy creating new trouble to get in to (or out of). He spent many afternoons having lunch at Billy Schu's. Jeff enjoyed playing cards with and visiting friends. He became a landlord in his later years owning a few properties in the Hornell area. He also enjoyed spending time at the cabin with his family, especially his grandson, Jake. He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan. He was always certain "this was their year."
He is survived by his lifelong partner, Christina Dobson. His mother, Judith Grantier. His children, Daniel Dobson (Colleen McIntyre) of Almond, and Ashley (Jeffery) Carl of Almond. His brother, Timothy Grantier of Almond. His Aunt Pamela Sniffen of Hornell. His Uncle Donald Vanduser of Florida. His cousin, Christine (David) Stewart of Hornell. His nephew, Marcus Grantier. His beloved grandchildren, Jake, Chase, Autumn, Olivia, Cale, Bryton, and Rhyatt.
He is predeceased by his father, Karl Grantier; aunt, Bonnie Vanduser; his maternal grandmother, Dorothy Sniffen.
Honoring Jeff's wishes there will be no calling hours or services.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home in Hornell. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfunerahomes.com, or Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jun. 26, 2020.