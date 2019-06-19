|
|
BELMONT, N.Y. - Jennifer R. Crouch, 49, of 1 Maple St., passed away on Sunday (June 16, 2019) at Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville, following a courageous battle with Lupus, and more recently, PAH. She was born Jan. 16, 1970 in Hornell, the daughter of Richard J. and Kathleen (Horton) Rulison Jr. On May 23, 1998 in Belmont, she married Kevin L. Crouch, who survives.
Jennifer was raised in Belmont and was a 1988 graduate of Belmont High School. In 1994 she received an AAS Degree from Alfred State College. She was employed as a waitress for many years at C & R Cafe in Belmont, Boomers in Scio, Coops Restaurant in Belmont, and Black Eyed Susan in Angelica.
She was a member of the Belmont American Legion Auxiliary Unit 808. She was an avid Buffalo Sabres fan, and enjoyed bowling at the Community Lanes in Belmont. She loved her cats, reading, and communicating with her friends on Facebook.
She is survived in addition to her husband, by her mother, Kathleen Rulison of Belmont; a sister, Valerie (Charley) Bessette of Bolivar; her father- and mother-in-law, Raymond and Rita Crouch of Caneadea; a sister-in-law, Carolyn (Frank) Robinson Jr. of Germantown, Pa.; a brother-in-law, Benjamin (Morgan) Crouch of Boston, Mass.; two nieces, Skylar Pratt and Sam DuPree; a nephew, Chandler Pratt; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her father, Richard J. Rulison Jr.; her maternal grandparents, Frank and Thelma Horton; and her paternal grandparents, Richard and Vera Rulison Sr.
Friends are invited to call on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home, 17 Schuyler St., in Belmont. The funeral will be Saturday, June 22, at 1 p.m., in the funeral home with Rev. Marilyn Hale presiding. Burial will be in Forest Hills Cemetery in Belmont.
Please consider memorial donations to the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 808 in Belmont or the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street NW, suite 200, Washington DC 20037.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on June 19, 2019