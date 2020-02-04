Home

Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
285 Main St
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-2700
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
285 Main St
Hornell, NY 14843
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM
Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
285 Main St
Hornell, NY 14843
Jessica L." Jess" Ethridge

Jessica L." Jess" Ethridge Obituary
TROUPSBURG - Jessica L." Jess" Ethridge, 37, of County Route 82, passed away unexpectedly Saturday evening (Feb. 1, 2020) at Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville while giving birth to her infant son, Lee.

The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. in Hornell is honored to serve the family of Jessica L. "Jess" Ethridge.

There will be an hour of calling from 5-6 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 6, 2020) at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell, where a funeral service will be held in her memory at 6 p.m. Thursday, with Pastor Adrian Essigmann officiating.

To read Jessica's complete obituary or to leave an online condolence or remembrance please visit the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 4, 2020
