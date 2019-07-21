|
PUNTA GORDA, Fla./HORNELL - Joan Elizabeth (Griffin) Donaldson, 74, of Punta Gorda, Fla., formerly of Hornell, a daughter of the late John J. Griffin, DDS and Elizabeth (Nugent) Griffin; and wife of Patrick F. Donaldson, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Thursday (May 23, 2019).
Relatives and friends are invited to join her family at St. Ann's Church in Hornell where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in her memory at 10 a.m., Saturday (July 27, 2019). Committal prayers and interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Fremont.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in her memory to , P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018 or at www.lls.org.
The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St. in Hornell is honored to assist the family of John Elizabeth (Griffin) Donaldson.
Online condolences or remembrances of Joan are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on July 21, 2019