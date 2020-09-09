1/1
Joan M. Ball
WELLSVILLE - Joan M. Ball, 66, died on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, shortly after arrival at Jones Memorial Hospital.

She was born Dec. 12, 1953 in Wellsville, NY. She was the daughter of Howard and Dorothy (Goldthwait) Herke. On Sept. 2, 1978 in Wellsville she married Stephen T. Ball, who survives.

Joan was raised in Scio and was a 1972 graduate of Wellsville High School. She graduated from Alfred State College with an Associate Degree, and Houghton College with a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration. She began her career at Key Bank in Wellsville, followed by a position in Accounts Receivable at Dresser-Rand. She then went to Five Star Bank in Warsaw as an auditor, and completed her career at Dresser-Rand Corporation as a buyer, retiring in April of 2020. She was a member of the Mayflower Society, the Old Crows Quilting Group, and the Dresser-Rand Management Club. She was a Premier Award Quilt maker. She loved to travel, camp, host gatherings for family and friends, quilt retreats, and especially spend time with her grandchildren. She hand-sewed over 1,000 Covid-19 face masks over the last few months.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of 42 years, is a son, Bradley H. Ball of Florida, a daughter, Elizabeth A. (Jeremy) Stearns of Alfred Station, five grandchildren, Taylor Hurd, Lucas Stearns, Morgan Ball, Dashel Ball, and Landis Stearns, her mother, Dorothy Herke of Wellsville, a sister, Janet (Terry) Vossler of Butler, Pa., a brother-in-law, R. Michael Ball, two sisters-in-law, Barbara (Ball) and Ed Teter, and Teresa (Ball) and Ron Vida, several nieces and nephews, and her beloved dogs Duddley and Lucy.

In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her father and mother-in-law, Richard and Patricia Ball, and a brother-in-law, Tom Ball.

Friends are invited to call on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc., 34 W. State Street in Wellsville, and on Friday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 470 N. Main Street in Wellsville. The funeral will follow visitation at noon on Friday in church with Rev. Dr. Eric D. Ash, Sr. presiding. Burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Scio. Please consider memorial donations to the Ladies Aid of Trinity Lutheran Church. To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
SEP
11
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
SEP
11
Funeral service
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
Memories & Condolences
September 9, 2020
I met Joan through Nancy Gray. She was such a lovely person. She will be dearly missed by both family and friends. My condolences, Linda Criner
Linda Criner
Friend
September 9, 2020
September 9, 2020
Joan I will always treasure our time on this earth together. God must have needed you for something special because you left us way to soon. You will be in my heart forever. Fly high and do some wonky stuff up there. Till we meet again.
Elisa Warriner
Friend
September 9, 2020
September 9, 2020
September 9, 2020
September 8, 2020
My deepest heartfelt sympathy to the family of Joan Ball. Joan was truly a genuine and generous dear friend of mine. I’m heartbroken to have lost this remarkable friend. She meant the world to me. She will be greatly missed. Eternal love my dear friend.
Nancy (String) Robinson Gray
Friend
