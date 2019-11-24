|
|
Joan Orman Strassner, a long time resident of both Scio and Kendall, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Nov. 10, 2019 from complications of Parkinson's Disease in Port Charlotte, Fla.
Joan is survived by her four children, Lori, Eric, Doug and Jon (Tracey) Rath. As well as sisters Gail Orman, Bev Armstrong and brother Richard (Mary) Orman. In addition, she is survived by a grandson and two great-grandchildren.
Calling hours and a Celebration of life will be held in May 2020 in Kendall.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial account has been set up in honor of Joan at the Community Bank in Wellsville. Contributions will be used to help cover final medical costs as well as funeral expenses. Any remaining funds will be donated to the Michael J. Fox Foundation in Joan's name.
Donations can be mailed directly to: Community Bank, Main Street, Wellsville, NY 14895. Please make donations out to: In Memory of Joan Strassner
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019