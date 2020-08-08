CANISTEO/ROCHESTER - Joanne "Jo" (McGill) Ball passed away after a long illness on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at Monroe Community Hospital in Rochester. She was 72 years old.
Joanne is survived by her two children, Bryan Ball and Michele Young; and her brother, Lynne McGill. She is also survived by grandchildren, Parker and Makenna Ball; her sister-in-law, Barbara McGill; her son-in-law, Todd Young; daughter-in-law, Lori Ball; and several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her husband, James Ball; and her parents, Walter and Clara McGill.
Joanne was a lifelong medical professional. She began as an X-Ray Technician at St James Mercy Hospital in Hornell, and progressed to the level of Head of Imaging at both Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville and Noyes Hospital in Dansville.
Joanne was also a loving mother to her two children and to any other child that needed a place to stay for awhile. She was caretaker to both of her parents and her husband in their final days. She was very proud of her Irish heritage and passed that pride on to her children and grandchildren. Her strength, beauty and kindness will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
At Joanne's request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association
at http://act.alz.org/donate
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home in Canisteo.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.