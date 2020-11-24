WELLSVILLE - Joanne C. Brandes, 85, of Fassett Lane, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Wellsville Manor Care Center. She was born Joanne Catherine Herman on Dec. 23, 1934, in Wellsville, the daughter of August and Catherine (Arnold) Herman. On Aug. 26, 1961, in Wellsville, she married Karlton Brandes with whom she celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary prior to his passing on April 18, 2012.
Joanne was a 1953 graduate of Wellsville High School, a 1958 graduate of Concordia University in River Forest, Illinois and a 1977 graduate of Alfred University with a master's degree in Elementary Education.
Joanne was a compassionate lifelong teacher who was employed by Wellsville Central Schools from 1977 to 1992, as a Reading Specialist. Prior to marriage, she taught in Chattanooga, TN (1956-1957), Bristol, CT (1958-1960) and Plainview Long Island (1960-1961). After retirement, she enjoyed traveling, camping, canoeing, hiking, playing the violin, volunteering with the Allegany County Mental Health Association, delivering Allegany County Meals on Wheels, and helping Habitat for Humanity.
She was an active member of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, where she lovingly and joyfully served our Lord in many capacities.
She is survived by her children Mark (Sheila Garvey) Brandes of Titusville, FL., Paul (Anne Marie Hinkle) Brandes of Waynesboro, Pa., Christopher (Tamara Hile) Brandes of Sebastian, FL., and Jonathan (Lori Cole) Brandes of Wellsville. Her precious grandchildren: Morgan, Cassidy, Hannah, Abigail, Ava, Emily, Evelyn, Teagin and Tiernee Brandes, and a great-granddaughter, Alice. She will be also missed by her nieces, nephews and many special friends.
She was predeceased in addition to her parents and husband, by her brothers, Bruce and James Herman; and her sister, Janet Herman Lang.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Shepherd of the Valley Church, or to the SPCA Serving Allegany County. To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com