Joanne P. Class
CANISTEO - Joanne P. Class, 72, of Russell Street, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira following a brief illness.

Born in North Tonawanda, N.Y. on Sept. 14, 1948, the daughter of Oral Lee and Pearl Elliot Gillmer, she had resided in Rochester for many years before moving to Hornell in 1985.

She had been employed as an assistant manager at the former Kwik Fill in Hornell and was a member of the Hornell branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She was predeceased by her husband, Gerald Class in 2007; her parents; and a grandson in 2000.

She is survived by a daughter, Sharon (Jody) Preston of Hornell. two sons, Charles "Chazz" (Mary) Class of Hornell and Thomas Class of Belmont; an adopted daughter, Danielle Weinman of Hornell; as well as several brothers and sisters; nine grandchildren; several great- grandchildren; all of her adopted grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on Facebook@brownpowersfh.

The family is being assisted by Gerald Brown, Director at Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral home of Hornell. There will be no public calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Nov. 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Fremont Center Cemetery, town of Stephens Mills with Grant Seaman officiating.

Those attending the service are required to wear a mask and obey all social distancing guidelines.

Friends wishing may consider a contribution to The American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home
354 Canisteo St.
Hornell, NY 14843
