|
|
SPRINGWATER - On Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, Joe Lickliter, loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, passed away at his home at the age of 73.
Joe was born on Oct. 9, 1946 in Hamburg, N.Y. to Robert Paul and Rosalie (Barrickman) Lickliter. Joe attended the University of Tennessee before serving in the Air Force during Vietnam. Joe settled in Nantucket after the war where he met his future bride; Virginia Tobin Shaw whom he married on Feb. 8, 1975. From there, they traveled the country in an orange VW bus spending time in California, Washington, Alaska and finally settling on the hill in Springwater, N.Y., where they raised their two children, Robin and Tom.
Joe truly lived life to the fullest. He was a good man with a big heart. He was a lover of sports, a healthy debate, a solid book, a great time and more than anything his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Ginny; daughter, Robin (Vern Crossett); son, Tom (Rachel Scura); brothers, Jay and Quentin and sister Jenifer (Pat) Collins; as well as a number of brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends; and his grand-dogs, Big Perm and Margie.
Joe's family and friends may call Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 4-7pm at the St. George-Forsythe Funeral Home, 109 West Naples St., Wayland. A Celebration of Life will take place in the coming months at his home.
Contributions in memory of Joseph H. Lickliter may be made to First Tee (a youth development organization introducing the game of golf to kids - thefirsttee.org/) and to the Springwater American Legion, PO Box 100, Springwater, NY 14560. For online condolences please visit www.stgeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019