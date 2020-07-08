HORNELL, N.Y. - Joel E. Greenfield, 58, formerly of 39 Sherman St., Hornell, died unexpectedly Saturday morning, Feb. 8, 2020.
Born in Hornell on September 8, 1961, he was the son of Harold and Lillian (Brooks) Greenfield.
Joel grew up in Hornell and attended Hornell High School. For a time he was employed as a mechanic's helper at Covered Wagon Train in Hornell. In recent years he loved to buy and sell on Ebay.
In addition to his parents, Joel was preceded in death by five brothers, infant baby boy Greenfield, Eric Greenfield, Leon Greenfield, Bruce Greenfield and Kent Greenfield; two sisters, infant baby girl Greenfield and Sherry Braden.
Surviving are three brothers, Lance (Sandra) Greenfield of Churchville, N.Y,. David (Elizabeth) Greenfield of Woodhull and Ronald Greenfield of Illinois; three sisters, Penny Green of Henrietta, Starlene Welch of Illinois and Patricia (John) Bartholf of Woodhull; and several nieces and nephews.
At Joel's request there will be no calling hours. A Graveside Service will be held on a Monday (July 13, 2020) at 11 a.m., at Rural Cemetery with Deacon Robert McCormick officiating.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
Joel's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to Hornell Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y.
