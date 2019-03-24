|
|
WELLSVILLE - Joel L. Lasnick whose Hebrew name was Yankel Lieb Ben Avrom, 81, passed away Thursday (March 21, 2019) shortly after arrival at Jones Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Lasnick was born on April 1, 1937 in Brooklyn to Abraham and Marian (Kuritzky) Lasnick. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1952 and served his country through 1954. On June 26, 1961 in Brooklyn he married Eva M. Brewster, who survives.
Joel worked as a painter but his primary vocation was a boilermaker at Foster-Wheeler in Dansville where he worked for 23 years, retiring in 1996.
In addition to his wife of 57 years, Joel is survived by four sons, Christopher A. (Corinna) Lasnick of Avoca, Daniel J. Lasnick of Ohio, Mark A. (Joi) Lasnick of Jupiter, Fla., and Michael T. (Brandi) Lasnick of Scio, five grandchildren, Megan Lasnick, John (Carrie) O'Dell, Edward (Brenda) Lasnick, Stephen Lasnick and Mikayla Lasnick,; four great-grandchildren, Christopher O'Dell, Dylan (fiancée Brielle) Loper, Anthony Loper, and Dennis Lasnick; one great-great-grandchild, Stella Loper; two sisters, Susan (Harold) Weiner of Margate, Fla., and Marlene (Eugene) Zapin of Edgewater, N. J.; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Joel loved camping with his family at Sun Valley Campground in Arkport. He enjoyed reading about airplanes and served on the Civil Air Patrol, as well as the Air Force Auxiliary. He had a heart for search and rescue operations. Joel was a member of the Arkport American Legion and Arkport Volunteer Fire Department.
There will be a time of visitation on Monday from 6-8 p.m. at Baker-Swan Funeral Home, 3256 Riverside Drive in Wellsville. A graveside service in the Jewish tradition will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Bath National Cemetery with Dr. Stephan Greenberg officiating. Online condolences may be offered at www.baker-swan.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joel's name may be made to , P. O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517; or Honor Flight Rochester, Inc., PO Box 23581, Rochester, NY 14692. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019