ARKPORT - Joel L. "Butch" McKibben, 74, of the Arkport/Bishopville area, passed away Friday afternoon (Oct. 16, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, after a long illness.
Born in North Hornell on Jan. 5, 1946, he was the son of the late Howard and Marie (Tournor) McKibben.
A graduate of Arkport Central School, Butch has resided in the Arkport/Bishopville area for most of his life and proudly served his country with the U.S. Navy from 1966 to his honorable discharge in 1969.
Before he retired he was employed at Foster-Wheeler in Dansville and also tended bar at many different locations, most notably The Hidden Hollow in Bishopville.
Butch was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He was also an adamant Euchre player and will be remembered most of all for being a "jack of all trades."
His loving family includes three children, Sherri (Ed) Korona of Amsterdam, N.Y., Shelly (Brian) Dunham of Hornell and Michael McKibben (Carrie Tschetter) of Rochester; his companion of 25 years, Christine Schirmer of Canaseraga; nine grandchildren, E.J., Sydney, Liam, Hunter and Akasha Korona, Caden and Jacob Dunham and Brendan and Ellie McKibben; two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Dorothy (Joe) Smyder of Tyrone, Pa., Linda (Doug) Johnson of North Carolina and Jackie (Bob) Widmer of Arkport; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Melissa McKay of the Wellsville V.A. Clinic and Sonja Robinson of the Visiting Nurses Association for the wonderful care they gave to Butch.
The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell is honored to serve the family of Joel L. "Butch" McKibben.
There will be no public calling hours or service. Interment, with military honors, will be held at the convenience of the family at Bath National Cemetery. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in Butch's memory to their favorite charity.
