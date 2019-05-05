|
|
EDGEWATER, Fla. - John E. Lewis Sr., age 76, of Edgewater, Fla., passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Wednesday May 1, 2019. Born in Hornell, N.Y., he was the son of Claude and Margaret (Matthews) Lewis.
John grew up in Thatcherville, N.Y. and married Leah Rodgers from Canisteo in 1963. John and Leah resided in various parts of upstate New York.
He was an avid dart player and loved watching NASCAR and his beloved Buffalo Bills. John was involved in Bingo for many years, as both a player of the game and caller. He use to call square dancing back in the 1960s. John was a member of the Fraternal order of Eagles for over 50 years.
His greatest joy of all was being a father and grandfather. He worked as a school bus driver for Alfred-Almond Central School for 23 years before retiring in 2005 and moving to Edgewater. During his time in New York, John was also a volunteer firefighter for the Almond Fire Department in Almond, N.Y.
He was preceded in death by his newborn son, Michael Raymond (1966); by his wife, Leah (2017); his sister, Joyce Raner (1997); his mother, Margaret (1963); his father, Claude (1992); and two great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his brother, Clyde Lewis ( Bonnie) of Hornell, and his sister, Pam Bretz (John) of Elmira. John is also survived by his son, John Lewis Jr. of Syracuse, N.Y.; his daughter, Donna Clark (Ivan) of Edgewater, with whom he resided; five granddaughters, Andrea (George), Tracey (Michael), Bobbiejo (Stanton), Shanna, and Christina; six great-grandchildren, Mariah, Gabriella, Brooke, Noah, Katelyn, Pippa; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Fraternal order of Eagles in Edgewater, Fla. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from to 4 p.m. All are welcome to celebrate John's life.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 5, 2019