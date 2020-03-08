|
WELLSVILLE - John E. Mertsock, 75, passed away on Thursday, March 5th, 2020 at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.
He was born on October 19th, 1944 in Bradford, Pa. to Adam L. and Leatha G. (Watson) Mertsock, and predeceased by brothers Stephen, Allen, and Larry Mertsock.
Beloved by family and friends, John is survived by sisters Janet Rumsey, Dorthy Klesa, and Cathy McLaughlin, his children John Mertsock, Alan Mertsock, Sharlene Klein, and Michael Mertsock, their spouses, his stepchildren, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
John was a veteran of the Vietnam war, having served in the U.S. Air Force as a dog handler from 1963–1966. During his tour of duty, he was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal with three Bronze Service Stars for his actions under enemy fire, the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.
Out of the service, John joined his brothers in a family-owned logging operation, and worked as a carpenter building and remodeling houses. Also from his passion for woodworking, he built countless rockers, walking sticks, canes, and, to the delight of children, rocking horses.
With a deeply rooted love for country and community, John touched the lives of many through active membership to the Sharon Masonic Lodge #598 in Shinglehouse, Pa., where he was a Past Master, the Wellsville Loyal Order of Moose, the Wellsville VFW Post #2530, the Wellsville American Legion Post #702, and the Amvets Post #1 in Cuba.
Friends are invited to call at the Baker-Swan Funeral Home, 3256 Riverside Drive in Wellsville on Thursday, March 12th, 2–4 p.m. and 6–8 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Friday, March 13th at 11 a.m. at the Baker-Swan Funeral Home. Burial with full military honors will follow at Bath National Cemetery, and a gathering in celebration of his life at 5 p.m. at the Wellsville American Legion Morrison Hayes Post #702.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA Serving Allegany County, PO Box 381, Wellsville, NY. 14895 or to Wellsville American Legion Morrison Hayes Post #702, 23 Jefferson St., Wellsville, NY 14595. Online condolences may be offered at www.baker-swan.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020