|
|
WAYLAND - John E. Price, 88, passed away peacefully Monday, July 22, 2019 at Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville.
Friends may call from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, July 27 at the Walter E. Baird & Sons Funeral Home, 300 West Naples St., Wayland. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in the Village Cemetery, Wayland.
Contributions may be made to the Hornell Humane Society 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843 or the Vincent House, PO Box 566, Wayland, N.Y. 14572.
A complete obituary is online at www.bairdfuneralhomes.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on July 25, 2019