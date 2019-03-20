|
BATH - John Foxwell Jr., 84, of Birch Street, passed away early Wednesday morning (March 20, 2019) at his home.
Born in Richmond, Va., Nov. 24, 1934, a son of John S. and Elizabeth E. (Garnett) Foxwell Sr., he had resided in Bath for the past several years. John married the former Constance "Connie" Sanford on May 24, 1977. She preceded him in death on July 9, 1998. He was a member of the Hornellsville F&AM Lodge 44. John honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1957-1959.
He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Connie; a brother, Charles Foxwell; two sisters, Lola Atkins and Vernie Lumpkin; and a step-son, Michael Recktenwald.
He is survived by a brother, Joseph (Lois) Foxwell of Virginia; nieces, Scarlet Foxwell, Gloria Jean Lumpkin, Faye (Steve) Miller and Elain (Greg) Garner; nephews, J. Neale (Carole) Foxwell, John S. (Donna) Foxwell, Dennis (Sheron) Lumpkin and Cirk (Gail) Foxwell; step-daughter, Deborah (Frederick) Sims of Avoca; two step-sons, James (Cathy) Royer of Florida and Thomas Sanford of California.
The family would like to thank Lisa Sanford and family for the loving care they provided for John.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by David W. Ames, Director.
The family will be present on Sunday (March 24, 2019) from 1-3 p.m., at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 6 Spruce St., Canisteo. Funeral services will be held immediately following calling hours at 3 p.m., Pastor Mary Upright officiating. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Canisteo, on Monday at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the .
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 20, 2019